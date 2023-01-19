Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,799 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,988 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group



Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.



