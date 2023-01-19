Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.45.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.2 %

PH opened at $307.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.