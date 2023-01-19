Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $250.31 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.31.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.35.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

