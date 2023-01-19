Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

