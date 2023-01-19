Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $225.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day moving average is $222.68.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

