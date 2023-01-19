Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

