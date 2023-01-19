Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $77.17 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

