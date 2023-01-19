Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,175 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $1,105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.4 %

GPC opened at $166.20 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average of $163.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

