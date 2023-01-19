Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 139,560 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.8 %

WBD stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.