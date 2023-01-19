Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $256.86 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.39 and its 200 day moving average is $244.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

