Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.
Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $256.86 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.39 and its 200 day moving average is $244.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
