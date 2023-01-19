Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 370 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 448.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 215.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after buying an additional 131,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 394.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

