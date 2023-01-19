Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile



Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.



