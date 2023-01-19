CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 4,186.2% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CSPCY stock opened at 4.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.55. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of 3.37 and a 12-month high of 5.35.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
