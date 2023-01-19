CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 4,186.2% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSPCY stock opened at 4.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.55. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of 3.37 and a 12-month high of 5.35.

Get CSPC Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.