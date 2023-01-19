CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.23 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

