CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

CUBE opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

