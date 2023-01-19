CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 46,917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 943,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $11,139,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.