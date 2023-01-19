DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.