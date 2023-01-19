Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,570 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 177.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.72.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $83.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.