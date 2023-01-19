Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,885 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

