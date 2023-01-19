Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 456 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

