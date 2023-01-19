Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $364.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.75. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $434.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

