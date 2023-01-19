Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 927 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 390,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,968,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 111,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,068.92 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $917.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $881.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

