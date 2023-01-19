Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Infosys by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INFY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.