Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,115 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

