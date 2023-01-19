Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,268 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 93.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after acquiring an additional 486,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ICU Medical by 45.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $174.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -112.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.97 and its 200-day moving average is $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.73.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

