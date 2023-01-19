Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 97 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $100,909,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $805.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $833.39 and a 200 day moving average of $760.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

