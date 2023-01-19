Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

CHTR opened at $381.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $621.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

