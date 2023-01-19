Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 214,782 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $1,525,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,507,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,298,014.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $1,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,507,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,298,014.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,900 shares of company stock worth $27,363,203. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

