Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $48.38 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

