Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 331.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,017 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,170,004.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,596,714 shares of company stock worth $63,584,714. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE PINS opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

