Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,006,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,457 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

