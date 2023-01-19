Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $128.79 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.