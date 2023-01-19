Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CME Group by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,211,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 251,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,760,000 after acquiring an additional 229,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $175.78 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

