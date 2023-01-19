Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,866 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $123.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

About Electronic Arts



Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

