Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.25 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

