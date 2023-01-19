Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in General Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 150,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 28.9% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 10,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 158.4% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,376 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

GM opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

