Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.6 %

ARE opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $210.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

