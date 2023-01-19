Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,102 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,371 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of PFGC opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

