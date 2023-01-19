Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,777 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.47.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $243.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.