Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 931 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in BlackRock by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 29,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $747.36 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $846.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $723.37 and its 200-day moving average is $669.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

