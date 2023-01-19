Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

