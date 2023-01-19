Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.