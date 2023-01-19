Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $429.42 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

