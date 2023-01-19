Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.94.

KLA stock opened at $415.06 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $428.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

