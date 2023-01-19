Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 32,890 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,890 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,202 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE:C opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

