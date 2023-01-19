Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 36,300 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Ameresco worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

