Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 9,500 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NEP opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

