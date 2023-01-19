Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $5.16 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,000.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $107.15 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.15.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

