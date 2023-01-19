Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $220.45.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

