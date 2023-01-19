Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $38,608,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 234,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.04.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

